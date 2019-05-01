Maclean's centenarian historian passes

LIN McSWAN wrote what is considered to be the definitive history of the early years of Maclean, but her contribution to the town over the years will make sure she is included in any future retrospectives.

Mrs McSwan passed away at Mareeba Aged Care on April 20 at the age of 100.

Born Eleanor Hope Gibson on September 13, 1918, in Walcha, she attended Walcha Primary School and completed her secondary education in Sydney.

From 1936-1939 she attended Sydney University, graduating with a Bachelor of Arts (Hons History) and a Diploma of Education.

It was her first teaching appointment that brought her to Maclean, appointed to the Maclean District Rural School in 1940. She began to play golf and at the course met Colin McSwan. He enlisted in the RAAF in 1942 and soon their war-time correspondence blossomed into romance.

Lin left Maclean in 1943 to teach in Portland on the Central Tablelands, and they married in Sydney on March 6, 1954.

After Colin was discharged from the RAAF Lin returned to the Lower Clarence, with the family settling into a dairy farm at Woodford Leigh, where they had three children.

However, after a large succession of floods made life on the farm very difficult, in 1954 they moved back into Maclean.

At this time, Lin was offered three weeks' work at Maclean High School, which rolled over into a 20-year career at the school, retiring in 1974. One of her students at the school was well-known artist Ken Done, and he sent her a painting of a flower arrangement especially for her 100th birthday.

She was a founding member of the Maclean District Historical Society in 1970 and completed a Graduate Diploma in Local History in 1986.

In 1995, she was recognised in the Australia Day Honours with an Order of Australia medal for her Services to Local History and was made a life member of the historical society. She contributed to a book Ferries of the Lower Clarence with D. Stuart Towne, and wrote books including The Historic buildings of Maclean, A History of Yamba and Iluka, Maclean's Scottish Connection and a History of the McSwans in Australia.

However, it is her book Maclean: The First Fifty Years, 1862-1912 that is considered one of the most concise records of the early years of the Scottish town, and again, Ken Done provided artwork for the dust cover of the book published in 1992.

She was the proud grandmother to nine, and great-grandmother to 16 great-grandchildren, the last of which Evie arrived in December, 100 years after Eleanor was born.

Mrs McSwan was farewelled at a funeral service at her church, the Free Presbyterian, on Friday, April 26.