Maclean's guitar hero heads to Sydney for encore performance

MUSIC IN HIS BLOOD: Maclean High student Declan Hickey has been nominated to perform at the Encore show in Sydney next year, putting his HSC music performance among the best in the state.

MUSIC IN HIS BLOOD: Maclean High student Declan Hickey has been nominated to perform at the Encore show in Sydney next year, putting his HSC music performance among the best in the state. Adam Hourigan

WITH his parents both musicians and his sister an accomplished jazz singer, Maclean High School's Declan Hickey had a late entry into the musical world at age 12.

Five years later he is one of the top students of HSC music in the state, with his mixture of jazz and fusion pieces short-listed for the annual Encore state-wide performance in Sydney.

However the initial inspiration wasn't always as nuanced as his George Benson or Eric Johnson performances of late.

"I really loved AC/DC,” he said.

"That and Dad was a guitarist so if I needed to learn something he was right there.”

Declan performed four pieces as part of his practical assessment in the past month and he said the nomination was a great confidence booster heading into the written HSC over the next months.

His four choices spanned genres: Eric Johnson's rock instrumental Cliffs of Dover, Spain by Chick Corea, Affirmation by George Benson and an own composition titled What Can You Do.

He now has to create an audition video showcasing the four pieces, which will be judged against the rest, with the chosen few performing in the Encore concert at the City Recital Halls in Sydney.

Declan has also been gigging with The Ruperts, a band made from Maclean High School students that also tasted success recently, nominated for two "Dolphin” North Coast music awards.

As for next year, Declan said a gap year was on his mind, looking to get back gigging with either his dad, his sister or The Ruperts.

"And a job probably,” he laughed.