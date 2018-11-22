Maclean's LJ Hooker big year

IT'S been a big year for the team at Maclean's LJ Hooker office, with team recognised for their consistent high performance in sales at a recent awards presentation.

Travis McConnell and Grant Neilson are welcomed back into the prestigious L J Hooker Captains Club for their individual performance and are in the top 15% across the whole network in Australia and New Zealand.

Angus Suttor was recognised as a top income producer over the last financial year.

Licensee Ken Giese has been elevated back into the top 7% in the network, the Multi Millions Dollar Chapter of the Captains Club.

Area Manager for this district, Paul Moore, said the Maclean office has always provided a high standard of service, and has been innovative and leaders in presentation of property to the market place.

"The recognition is well deserved and the office in Maclean has developed a great team culture that greatly benefits their clients,” he said.

The award comes on top of a survey showing LJ Hooker customers are the most satisfied in Australia, with the real estate group winning the respected, independent Canstar Blue award for Most Satisfied Customers.

Canstar surveyed almost 1,000 customers who had recently used the services of a real estate agent, with LJ Hooker being awarded five-star ratings in four disciplines which are pivotal to the customer experience in real estate: Communication and Advice, Contract Handling, Problem Resolution and Marketing.

LJ Hooker topped the ranking ahead of six other national real estate networks.

Paul Tobias of LJ Hooker Grafton said the independent rating underlined the collective commitment to customer service of LJ Hooker's agents and property managers across Australia.

"Customers engage LJ Hooker because of the 90 years of trust and confidence we've provided to generations of sellers, buyers, landlords and tenants during their property journeys,” Paul said.

"Companies don't get to enjoy such longevity without making their customers their central focus.”