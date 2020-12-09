Maclean’s new flower shop blossoms into CBD

Bree Caroll in her new Maclean shop The Greenhouse Collective.

Bree Caroll in her new Maclean shop The Greenhouse Collective.

IN A sign that Maclean's CBD is blooming with life, a new florist with a twist has blossomed into a spot on the main street.

The Greenhouse Collective opened last week, and for owner Bree Carroll, it was a chance to take the leap into a new experience and expand her home-based floristry business.

"I've been doing weddings, events and everyday arrangements from home," she said.

"This shop came up, and I wanted to expand; I've been doing support work for the past seven years, and doing that in the daytime and the flowers at night was a lot."

Ms Carroll's shop is filled with preserved arrangements she said lasted "a really long time", as well as a lot of bath, body and candle products.

Many of these are made locally, and it is a theme Ms Carroll wishes to continue, even the shelving made from wooden crates she sourced from an Ulmarra collector.

"The preserved arrangements were very popular during COVID because they last so long," she said.

Bree Carroll in her new Maclean shop The Greenhouse Collective.

Describing her style as modern with-a-twist, Ms Carroll said she was keen to support other local businesses, many who had opened during the COVID period, including sourcing many of her flowers locally.

"I think it's really important to help out those other businesses, and support what they all do," she said.

It is this boutique offering from Maclean that Ms Carroll said she thought was bringing an increase in tourist numbers to town, and to the shops.

"There have been lots of people, and a lot of people from Melbourne," she said. "They can't get enough of all the locally made products.

"The response has been really good, very positive and they love it. People keep complimenting me on the place and saying how Maclean really needed it, something that looks and feels really bright."

And Ms Carroll's advice for the Christmas month? Get in quick if you want some of the her Christmas bush, which has been flying out the door.

"I don't think it'll last until Christmas as it flowered very early this year," she said.