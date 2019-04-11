Maclean's new land development for sale

FOR SALE: The area covered by the Pipers Glen Estate in Maclean which is now up for sale as a whole development.

IT IS a development that could change the population base of Maclean, and there's a rare opportunity to be part of it.

With bulky earth works commenced, the Pipers Glen Estate in Maclean is being offered for sale as a greenfield development site with DA approval.

Selling agent Judithann Forrester of Ford and Dougherty Maclean said that there was great demand for building allotments within the Maclean township.

"There has been virtually nothing available in the area, and no new blocks have been made since 2010 in Maclean," she said.

"There are 177 dwelling units on the site, which will bring a lot of people in, which will be good for the town."

Stretching from Wherrett Park and positioned behind the current line of houses on River Street, the development is 13.75 hectares in size, and includes 141 single lots, seven duplex lots, and one R3 townhouse lots with 22 units.

Ms Forrester said the land had already been approved for a seven-stage development, which created the opportunity for seven super lots for which provides for other opportunities, such as over 50's living developments subject to council approval.

"From the site you can walk to everything including the river, shops, schools and more," she said.

"Since the commencement of the marketing campaign last week, we have strong interest from investors and developers throughout Australia."

The development will go to auction on May 24 at the Maclean Bowling Club at midday.

For more information contact Ms Forrester at Ford and Dougherty in Maclean.