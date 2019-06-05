Maclean's new supermarket nears completion

ON TRACK: Maclean's new IGA development is set for completion soon.

A JULY completion date was promised earlier this year, and it appears will be delivered for Maclean's new supermarket.

Maclean Business Chamber's Peter Gordon said the IGA will help keep people in town and bring more people to the area.

"One major step that the new development will create is to revitalise Centenary Drive, Maclean's 'Back Street' with new shared pedestrian and vehicle access, new pedestrian footpaths and traffic islands, pedestrian crossings and revised parking," he said. "All this makes the construction of more retail and office space a lot more appealing in what was really an untidy back street."

He said the loss of the car park "broke hearts" around the community but the chamber don't see any problems arising, rather the new build was a chance for Maclean to put forward "a modern front".

"What it does is solidify the town centre with the offer of more jobs and services, keeping business in the town, holding the town together and remaining prosperous."

Mr Gordon said Maclean has done well in the last few years with workers in the area for the highway, new jail and NBN projects, but it was important to look beyond the completion of those big ticket items at how to build Maclean's population.

"Look at Yamba, next to Coles there is a bakery, butchers. They all work for each other."