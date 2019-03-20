Maclean's state cricket run comes to end

It was a hard day for Maclean High losing a steady stream of wickets to be dismissed for 46 in the state semi-final of the Davidson Shield schoolboys cricket knockout at Harwood Oval.

CRICKET: Maclean High's run to the top of state schoolboy cricket was stopped by a dominant Epping Boys High side as the lost by ten wickets in the semi-final of the Davidson Shield CHS cricket knockout.

Playing on home turf at Harwood Oval, Maclean High school won the toss and batted, but in humid conditions found the going tough from the outset.

The Epping opening bowlers bowled quickly and tight to send both openers back to the pavilion with the score 2/5 in the third over.

It didn't get much better as more tricky bowling and some poor decisions, particularly a run-out after Maclean's first good over of scoring left them 7/24 in the 15th over, with Osca Pillon (6) succumbing after holding out the attack for 25 balls.

Maclean's best batting period came in an rearguard of sorts from their eight wicket partnership, with Shane McLeay showing aggressive intent, but after a 12-run stand he too was caught after mishitting a full-toss.

Josh Johnson (3) lengthened Maclean High's innings, facing 25 balls to blunt the Epping attack for a short-period, but was last out with the score on 46.

For Epping Boys High, opening bowler Jack O'Brien returned to finish off the tail to finish with figures of 4/10 from 6.1 overs.

He was supported by off-spinner Billy McCarthy, who tore a hole in Maclean's middle order, taking 4/14 from his six overs.

In response, Maclean's bowlers toiled and kept a tight line to the Epping openers, who were happy to take an steady pace early in the chase.

Despite captain Duncan Fischer ringing the changes and using five bowlers, they could not break through the determined Epping side, with openers Amar Shirazi (25) and M Fredrichson (19) guiding them to the total in 12 overs.

The Maclean side qualified in the top four in the state by defeating Camden Haven High in the North Coast final and then travelling away to Gunnedah to defeat Gunnedah High.