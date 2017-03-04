Maclean's teen Showgirl grows in confidence

Group 1 Miss Teen Showgirl winner Nicole Cowling from Maclean is encouraging others to get involved in the show and the showgirl quest.

NICOLE Cowling decided to enter the Maclean Junior Showgirl pageant to gain confidence and to demonstrate to her young ballet students that they can do anything.

"I wanted them to see that even if you don't win, it's good to get in and gain some confidence,” she said.

After winning the Maclean title last year, Nicole decided to venture further afield and last week she won the Group Miss Teen Showgirl title.

"It was a nice feeling. It was very different again because while I knew the people in Maclean, at the zone judging I didn't know anyone so I had to make friends very quickly,” she said.

Nicole said the entrants were interviewed and asked to deliver a speech about their thoughts on the junior showgirl pageant.

"I said I thought it was great for people to get involved and get the experience,” Nicole said.

Entries are being sought for this year's Maclean showgirl competitions and Nicole said those eligible should give it a go.

"The skills I've learnt from the interviews and dinners have made such a difference, you'd be silly not to go in it,” she said.

"I think the perception is that you have to live on a farm and it really isn't about that. It's about who can represent the community and is willing to give it a go.”

There will be a series of preparation sessions held leading up to the judging on April 22. The Maclean Show will be held on May 2-3.

An information session will be held from 7pm on Tuesday at the Jim Thompson Pavilion for those interested. Inquiries, contact Tina Ross at SPAR Maclean or on 0427453686.