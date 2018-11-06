Who are rich bankers betting on for Melbourne Cup?

The big end of town is tipping Best Solution in the Melbourne Cup. (Photo by Quinn Rooney/Getty Images)

BANK boffins, management consultants and corporate deal-makers have spent the last day analysing the Melbourne Cup field from top to bottom, offering tips and statistics to help punters thinking of placing a bet.

Macquarie Bank's analysis team led by John Conomos have transformed racing statistics into "traditional quantitative signals to build a model that ranks the runners in the 2018 Melbourne Cup."

The horses coming in at the top of the model are Best Solution, Avilius, Marmelo, Youngstar, Magic Circle and A Prince Of Arran.

"October was a volatile month for investors with large caps and defensives the best performing segments of the market … With this in mind we favour the lower risk, shorter priced runners in 2018." Conosmos' report said.

"Best Solution comes out on top despite its heavy weight penalty. For momentum traders this horse looks the goods after its win in the Caufield Cup."

KPMG tax partner Damian Ryan believes the Melbourne Cup is now a high class stayer's handicap - where only those horses that can stay the distance and while having the ability to accelerate can win.

"The challenge now is to do enough to make the field, while beating the handicapper to obtain a run with the lightest weight," he said.

"With these thoughts in mind, this year's selections are all horses with a strong staying pedigree, in good recent form and sure to still be putting in at the business end of the race."

His top four selections are Cross Counter, Yucatan, Magic Circle and Muntahaa.

Meanwhile capital markets platform PrimaryMarkets has done a statistical analysis of the Melbourne Cup, finding barrier 5 is the most successful since 1983, producing 4 of the 35 winners.

Conversely, stalls 6, 12, 15, 18, 19, 23 and 24 have not produced a winner in the past 30 years.

Eleven of the past 19 winners were six-year-olds, including six of the last eight - Almandin, Prince Of Penzance, Fiorente, Green Moon, Dunaden and Americain.

Just six outright favourites and two equal favourites have saluted in the last 35 editions, with Fiorente at $5 the most recent in 2013.