Nat Fyfe leads the way in the Brownlow betting.
AFL

Macrae makes his move into Brownlow conversation

14th May 2018 4:44 PM

DOCKERS captain Nat Fyfe might have assumed Brownlow favouritism after another dominant display against St Kilda but, after consecutive 40+ possession games, Western Bulldog Jack Macrae is the big market mover.

Betting agency Ladbrokes have slashed the 2016 premiership player's odds from $34 to $17 after Macrae amassed 47 disposals in a dominant performance against the Brisbane Lions.

Having opened the season a $251 chance, the first Brownlow bet on Macrae (for $40) was struck at $151.

Since then he has attracted plenty of interest at $151, $101, $34, right down to his current quote.

Fyfe's odds were cut from $5 to $3.25, thrusting him into favouritism ahead of reigning Brownlow medallist, Dustin Martin who is $3.75 out to $4.50.

Jack Macrae has attracted support after impressing against the Lions.
Tom Mitchell is rated a $5 chance while 2016 winner Patrick Dangerfield sits on the fourth line of betting alongside Macrae at $17.

Richmond continues to shorten for back-to-back premierships after seeing off a spirited North Melbourne side on Sunday.

The Tigers are $4.33 into $3.75, ahead of Sydney ($7 into $6.50) and Adelaide ($6.50 out to $7).

GWS was the big drifter after the weekend's round, easing from $11 out to $17. The Giants also eased from $1.25 to $1.65 to make the top eight.

Ben Ronke made his mark at the MCG on Friday night with a stunning seven-goal haul and bookies and punters alike immediately took note, with the young Swan $101 into $21 to take out this season's Rising Star award.

