Mad Hatters come out for Jacaranda Thursday display

Clarence Community Care had an information stall at Market Square on Jacaranda Thursday and got into the spirit with a Mad Hatter's Tea Party. Alison Leigh was the White Queen, Sue Bowling was a Mad Hatter, Samantha Radburn was a hatter, Anne Maree Woods dressed as a card, Rhianna Woodeson was a ring-in, Amanda Jones came as Alice and Travis O'Connor was another Mad Hatter. Tim Howard

A MAD Hatter's tea party doesn't happen over night.

Clarence Care and Support staff brought their version of Lewis Carroll's fiction event to Market Square for Jaranda Thursday.

The organisation is part of Clarence Valley Council, but runs its own race on Jaca Thursday.

"We're down here as an information booth, but we have to get into the swing of things,” said Sue Bowling.

Ms Bowling said staff had worked for the last two weeks preparing for the party.

"We basically choose anything as a theme that we can make out of refrigator boxes.

This year the group fashioned the White Queen's castle, complete with a grinning Cheshire Cat and a brightly coloured tea party table.

"We like to do something a little bit silly in keeping with the spirit of the day,” she said.