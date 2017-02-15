Maddy and Ellie selected for coveted vocal camp

Maddy Ellem and Ellie Young who have been accepted into a vocal solo camp in Sydney and are raising money for their trip.

TWO of Grafton High School's singing sensations, Maddy Ellem and Ellie Young, have earned a spot in a highly coveted solo vocal camp in Sydney, but they need your help to get there.

The Department of Education Arts Unit put on the vocal camp each year for 200 students from year 7 to 12 in the state.

Grafton High music teacher Scott Townley said he offered the opportunity to audition for the camp to his year 12 class.

"At the end of last year, we filmed two contrasting pieces and Maddy and Ellie did one piece together (and they were successful)," he said.

"At this time of the year, they are coming up to the HSC so it's going to be really beneficial for them, it's something that will hopefully put them into that next level of performance."

Maddy and Ellie sing Put Your Record On : Maddy Ellem and Ellie Young are fundrasing to go to Sydney so they can take part in a solo vocal camp. Maddy and Ellie perform Put Your Records On by Corinne Bailey Rae with the help of Tristn O'Loughlin (guitar) and Ivan Grace.

Maddy, 17, has enjoyed singing her whole life and found her voice while singing with her mother.

"Music is fun, singing is fun, we both love music, we both love singing ... and we want to learn," Maddy said about the vocal camp.

"Of all the people over NSW who applied for it, only 200 people got in, it's going to be a great experience."

Ellie, 17, has only recently found her voice and is hoping the camp will help her get over her stage fright.

"I haven't really been singing that much, I was scared to sing in front of people, but at my old school I was in a school band and that sort of helped me get over it," she said.

"Then I came here and I got pushed and it's been good."

Maddy Ellem and Ellie Young who have been accepted into a vocal solo camp in Sydney and are raising money for their trip. Caitlan Charles

Mr Townley said he was extremely proud to hear Maddy and Ellie had made it into the camp.

"As a teacher of these two, it's a huge achievement for them and it's one of those things that's not easy," he said.

"I've taught Maddy since year 7 and Ellie since the start of year 11, so watching Maddy go from someone who was interested in music to a bit flakey with it and then she went into year 9 and she blossomed, watching her find her voice and even watching even Ellie find her voice ... and get up on stage and deliver such high quality performances, it's been amazing."

To help them develop their voices, Maddy and Ellie are asking for the community to help them raise $1500 so they can go to the camp.

On February 23, Maddy, Ellie and the rest of their year 12 class, will be performing at the Naked Bean to help raise money for the trip.

But you can also donate to their GoFundMe here.