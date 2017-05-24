Madeline dances her way to Disneyland

Madeline Vidler and Hayley Johnson who took part in the Lower Clarence Dance Eisteddfod.

FOR THE last few months, 15-year-old Madeline Vidler has been working hard for her once-in-a-lifetime opportunity to dance at Disney Land with the Clarence River Dance Academy.

But she's also been lucky enough to be awarded a grant to help her get there as part of the McDonald's Junior Grants program.

"It's been hard (to raise the money) because I've had to work lots of extra shifts, sometimes starting at 3.30 in the morning,” Madeline said.

"I've been missing out on dance class and hanging out with friends so I can try and pay the whole trip off myself.”

Madeline is extremely excited to get the opportunity to dance overseas and has now raised more than half what she needs to get to Disneyland.

"I was really happy (when I got the grant), because it was three weeks worth of pay that I could just get straight away,” she said.

Nicole Shipman from the Clarence River Dance Academy said they've got 19 girls heading to Los Angeles.

"They will perform twice in Disneyland it's self... and they get to perform once in Hollywood.”

The group leave for America on September 23.

Along side Madeline, Gillwinga Public school have received a McDonald's grant to purchase materials for new dance costumes and help with the cost of transport for their contemporary indigenous dance group.

Minnie Water Surf Life Saving club have relieved funding from McDonald's to help them buy essential new equipment which will allow them to provide valuable lessons to their live savers and subsidise safety uniforms for their junior nippers members.

If you are a child or group who need assistance with sporting, academic, cultural or community projects, head to www.maccasjuniorgrant.com.au for details.