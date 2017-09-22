Madeline making a name for herself on stage

Madeline Aspinall gets in some more practice after her stellar year of dancing results, including a second place finish in the Rose Cottage Ballet Burasary at the Beenleigh Eisteddfod.

WHILE her name may not conjure an immediate association with dance, Madeline Aspinall's mother's probably will.

The daughter of dance institution Nicole Shipman, the talented student has been busy carving out her own place in competitive circles from her mother's studio.

Now 14-years-old, an exceptional placing in open competition at a recent eisteddfod has reinforced Madeline's determination to work hard and push on to her future in dance.

Ms Aspinall placed second in the Beenleigh Logan City Eisteddfod Rose Cottage Ballet Bursary where she competed against many full-time dance students, and the experience has broadened her horizons to the level of work required.

"It really inspires me to be a better dancer, because the people I'm dancing against are really good, and it pushes me to the next level,” she said.

Training five times a week under her mother's watchful eye, Ms Aspinall said she always took the view when she was rehearsing, it wasn't her mother, but her dance teacher instructing.

It has been a big year for the McAuley Catholic College student, who is about to sit her Advanced Foundation exam, has won championships and scholarships across multiple eisteddfods, and is on her way to America with her Clarence River Dance Academy troupe to dance in Hollywood and Disneyland.

"She has a lot to juggle,” Ms Shipman said. "But I think still being in the country makes them much more adaptable.

"She has offers already (to dance full-time) but I think the kids at her ages have a lot more developing and living to do, and there are opportunities to go away and do more work, this year she won time at the Queensland ballet Summer School which keeps your foot in the door.

"For this competition though, they have to be good and I've never seen her dance as well as she did,” the proud mother said.

For Madeline, who cites lyrical dance based in classical technique as her favourite form, she is certain her future lies on dance.

"Definitely. I just want to be on stage,” she said.