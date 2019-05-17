Menu
Madeline McDonald with her horse
Madeline McDonald with her horse "Milly" who won Supreme open Horse at Grafton Show. Adam Hourigan
Madeline reins supreme at show

Kathryn Lewis
by
17th May 2019 2:00 PM
AFTER seven years of long days and early mornings to break in her winning mare Milly, Madeline McDonald has finally reined supreme at her local show.

Showing is in the blood for Ms McDonald. She has come a long way from being led around the ring on her pony as a two-year-old to riding away this year with Supreme Open Horse at the Grafton Show.

In a lucky chance to step away from her work volunteering behind the scenes on Saturday, Ms McDonald said winning the title was a wonderful moment.

Having just competed in the Royal Canberra Show and Royal Toowoomba show, she said it was her home town gig that meant the most.

"I broke her in, it's been seven years worth of work, it takes a lot to get them there,” she said.

The 2011 Grafton Showgirl has competed every year since she was big enough to control a horse herself, and knows the show better than most.

She said her mother Carol McDonald still lends a hand to organise the big event.

"My mum is a life member; my whole family has been involved. I also help out on the Horse Committee so setting the program, helping in the ring. She is in there all week, it's not just the two days,” she said.

