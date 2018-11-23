Menu
Madonna shares rare family photo as they celebrate thanksgiving in Africa. Picture: Getty
Celebrity

Madonna shares rare family portrait

by Staff writers
23rd Nov 2018 10:22 AM

MADONNA has shared a rare photo of her six children as they celebrate thanksgiving in Malawi.

In a caption with the snap, the 60-year-old pop icon gushed about her children - Lourdes, 22, Rocco, 17, Mercy, 13, David, 12 and six-year-old twins Estere and Stella - saying that fame or fortune doesn't come close to how thankful she is for her family.

"What I am Most THANKFUL for! My Children have led me down roads and opened doors I never imagined I'd walk through," she said.

Madonna has shared pic of her six children Lourdes, Rocco, David, Mercy, and twins Esterre and Stella
"Fame, Fortune and Records Broken could never equal that which I treasure and value most.

"Happy ThanksGiving [sic] from Malawi!"

Madonna adopted four of her children from Malawi, a country in East Africa. She adopted 12-year-old David in 2006, 13-year-old Mercy in 2009 and the twins most recently in 2017.

She shares her eldest daughter, Lourdes, with her former fitness trainer Carlos Leon and her eldest son, Rocco, with director Guy Ritchie.

 

Madonna arrives with her eldest daughter Lourdes Leon at the Vanity Fair Oscar party in 2011. Picture: Getty
The Like A Virgin singer does offer some glimpses into her family life on social media, mainly sharing photos of her younger children, but a full family photo is rare.

Madonna adopted four of her children from Malawi, a country in East Africa. Picture: Instagram
Fans on social media are loving the insight, with the photo attracting thousands of comments saying how "beautiful" the portrait is.

