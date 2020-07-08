Madonna shocks with topless selfie

Madonna has tossed her Instagram followers yet another raunchy mirror selfie.

The 61-year-old pop icon has taken to flashing the flesh for her 15.2 million Instagram followers throughout quarantine, this time posing topless in black undies and a matching bucket hat, covering her chest while gazing into a mirror.

It comes after months of bizarre quarantine posts from the singer, who some say is losing touch with her audience.

The star, who has been recovering from a knee injury since March, leaned up against her crutch in the revealing snap.

"Everyone has a Crutch," the Like a Virgin singer captioned the image.

It comes after the star was widely slammed for her "tone deaf" tribute to slain US man George Floyd.

In response to Mr Floyd's death Madonna tweeted a video of her adopted son David Banda dancing to Michael Jackson's They Don't Care About Us.

In the caption she wrote that her son "Dances to honour and pay tribute to George and His Family and all Acts of Racism and Discrimination that happen on a daily basis in America".

But Madonna's post didn't go down well on Twitter, with people criticising her for sharing an insensitive response.

Brutal murder travels around the world my son David Dances to honor and pay tribute to George and His Family and all Acts of Racism and Discrimination that happen on a daily basis in America. #davidbanda #JusticeforGeorgeFloyd #MichaelJackson pic.twitter.com/wLa6YKrYF1 — Madonna (@Madonna) May 28, 2020

In May, Madonna's "current wardrobe sitch" shared on Instagram also gained attention.

Unlike the bulk of us who opted for tracksuit pants and activewear in isolation, the star turned up the heat in lingerie, and not much of it.

Wearing nothing but a sheer bra and a brief pair of black knickers, the uber-fit 61-year-old made it clear she gave "zero f***s" about any criticism that came her way.

The music idol captioned the photo: "Current Wardrobe Sitch..................And for those of you who are offended in any way by this photo then I want to let you know that I have successfully graduated from the University of Zero F**ks Given. Thanks for coming to my Graduation Ceremony! Class of 2020!"

Madonna has been spending a lot more time on social media amid the global coronavirus pandemic.

Earlier in May, she revealed she had tested positive for antibodies and was going to "breathe in the COVID-19 air." She was certain she'd contracted the virus on tour.

"When you test positive for anti-bodies (sic) it means you HAD the virus which I clearly did as I was sick at the end of my tour in Paris over 7 weeks ago along with many other artists in my show at the time," she explained in another Instagram post.

"We all thought we had a very bad flu. Thank God we are all healthy and well now. Hope that clears things up for the band wagon jumpers! Knowledge is Power!"

In an additional post showcasing her lingerie collection, Madge gave fans a glimpse of her pert derrière - with a number of followers speculating that she's had butt implants.

In April, her odd "Quarantine Diaries" posts were met with criticism that the star had "lost touch with her audience".

"I worshipped her, we all did," said someone who had worked with Madonna in recent years and has ties to her inner circle.

"I still do, but I'm disappointed. It's like she's selling out to keep getting attention and she doesn't know how weird she's coming off. I keep hoping she'll snap out of it."

Her "Quarantine Diaries" show the icon at a typewriter late at night, mumbling about her existential and physical angst.

In one, Madonna shows a close-up of a gummy-bear edible she uses to ward off her hip and knee pain. She also said she misses "interacting with people" and often cannot sleep. In another, she says she's lost three friends "in the last 24 hours" though it's not clear if they died of COVID-19.

Meanwhile, a video she posted of herself naked in a bathtub and calling the virus "the great equaliser" was deleted after blowback about her wealth and privilege.

Originally published as Madonna shocks with topless selfie