There was one key thing none of the intruders were told before they entered the MAFS experiment.
TV

MAFS: Big secret producers kept from new couples

by Bronte Coy
4th Mar 2019 7:18 AM

MARRIED  At First Sight's two new couples were kept in the dark about one major plot twist when they entered the experiment.

Dan and Tamara and Billy and Susie all experienced the awkward first meeting at their weddings, before showing up to the group dinner to finally meet the other couples last week.

The only trouble was that no one had told them they were - literally - four weeks late to the party.

Speaking to 9 Honey, Billy explained he couldn't understand why the four of them were the centre of attention.

"I was like, 'Why are they so excited to see us? That's a bit full on, isn't it? Hmm, they're very, very welcoming people'," he said.

"It didn't click for me that this was the fourth week of the experiment … I just thought everyone had a few hours to get to know each other, so I was like, 'Sweet. These guys are nice and familiar with each other. Cool'."

Billy opted to stay with "wife" Susie during last night's commitment ceremony despite a very rocky start to their "marriage".

But however rough their situation was, it was nothing compared to Mick and Jessika's, who were battling through the fallout of her very obvious attempts to cheat on him during the dinner party.

 

But it’s even worse for Jessika and Mick.
After announcing she was "sexually attracted" to Nic, Jessika set her sights on newcomer Dan - and even Billy noticed.

"I picked that straight away," he told 9 Honey. "She was following him around the room. I was onto it before anybody. And Susie said that I was crazy, it was just me being oversensitive. But I was like, 'Hey, I can see, she's making the eyes at Daniel something fierce'.

"I didn't know that (Jessika) had been in the experiment for a while. I just thought maybe she had had a kind of failed honeymoon, and she was ready to really give it her best shot with stealing somebody else's man."

