MAFS groom claims dingo bit off finger on Fraser Island

Carlie Walker
by
2nd Feb 2019 1:00 AM | Updated: 7:14 AM
Mick Gould and Jessika Power tied the knot on Married At First Sight. Supplied by Channel 9.
Quirky and colourful Gympie farmer Mick Gould, who wed gorgeous Instagram fanatic Jessika Power in one of the latest episodes of the popular Married at First Sight series, told nine.com.au the shocking story - but thankfully it turned out to be a tall tale.

In the wilder version of the story, told to nine.com.au, Mick claimed the incident happened when he fell asleep holding a piece of sausage.

SEE MORE: Repulsion as groom's sex fail exposed

"I went camping on Fraser Island, and we were cooking up a bit of a feed before going to bed one night, and I had a bit of sausage in me hand and I fell over and passed out and one of the dingoes came along and bloody chomped on it and bit it," he said.

The truth was a lot less stranger than fiction.

Mick said he actually lost the top of his middle finger when he had an accident while fencing part of his property.

He described the incident as being like "a banana getting hit by a hammer".

