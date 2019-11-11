MAFS’ Jessika Power busted cheating on Nick Furphy

Jessika Power has been busted cheating on Nick Furphy. It comes after she was linked to former NRL star Sam Burgess.

In the latest scandal to rock Married At First Sight, former contestant Nick Furphy has accused ex-girlfriend Jessika Power of cheating on him when they were together.

Furphy took to social media to claim Power locked lips with tattooed coal miner Joel Martin while the pair were on holiday in Bali in August.

"It's all out now. I've been amicable till now. Hope you learn something from this," Furphy wrote on Instagram, sharing an image of a bleary-eyed Power and Martin kissing. "And yes, I should have known better."

Former MAFS contestant Jessika Power is seen locking lips with Joel Martin in Bali when her ex Nick Furphy says the couple were still together. Picture: Instagram

The video comes after Confidential revealed Power had been pursuing newly single father-of-two Sam Burgess.

Power is now threatening to sue Furphy for defamation if he doesn't take down his post. "I called him and told him to take it down because any guy seen with me, people think we are together," Power told Confidential.

"There's no truth to it. Nick is just a fame-hungry media-chasing person, he always has been. It is a part of the reason we broke up. He is just trying to get attention and I really want to focus on the positives in my life, which is not Nick Furphy. I'm actually embarrassed I ever dated him."

In his post, Furphy wrote: "We were on holiday in Bali together and she went missing the night before my birthday. I was worried and didn't get much sleep."

Furphy claimed he was unaware at the time that when Power "went missing", she actually spent the night with Martin.

"My gut feeling was right," he said.

Furphy says he finally located Power and an argument ensued. "She cracked it and said 'why don't you believe?' She just wants drama. I understand where Eden (Dally) and Cyrell (Paule) are coming from now," he said.

MAFS Cyrell Paule and Love Island Australia’s Eden Dally have also split. Picture: Instagram

Furphy said he wished he had listened to his best friend Telv Williams, who also once had a fling with Power.

Furphy and Power officially split in September. She's since been linked to former NRL star Burgess, after claiming they'd exchanged flirtatious messages on social media.

Power is pictured posing in Bali. Photo: Instagram

But Furphy says she's just using Burgess to boost her profile.

"She was using him. She loves the drama," he said.

Power was embroiled in a cheated scandal on this year's MAFS with another contestant's "husband" Dan Webb.