MAFS ‘love rat’ Sam takes out AVO against ex

Supplied images of Married At First Sight contestants Sam and Elizabeth. Pic: Nigel Wright / Channel Nine.

MARRIED At First Sight villain Sam Ball has taken out an Apprehended Violence Order (AVO) against a former girlfriend after she allegedly confronted him inside his Sydney home.

The 26-year-old reality TV contestant took out the AVO against his former partner, Akila Ahmunett, who also goes by the name Nadia Tabbaa.

A statement from NSW police read: "On Monday 4 February 2019, a 26-year-old man contacted police about alleged domestic incident involving a 30-year-old woman.

Sam Ball and Akila Ahmunett aka Nadia Tabbaa. Picture: Facebook

"About 2am on Friday 22 February 2019, police were called to an Alexandria home, where they located a 26-year-old man, and arrested a 30-year-old woman.

"The woman was taken to Newtown Police Station where she was charged with stalk/intimidate intend fear physical etc harm, use carriage service to menace/harass/offend, and enter prescribed premises of any person without lawful excuse."

She is due to appear at Newtown Local Court next month.

Ball has risen to prominence in the past month for his role in the high rating Channel Nine reality series, Married At First Sight.

The polarising tradie is at the centre of a cheating scandal on the show involving fellow contestant, Ines Basic, who has been laying low since making an appearance on the juggernaut program.

Despite being 'married' to others, Ball and Basic have been seeing each other behind their spouses backs.

Since the show finished filming, Ball reportedly started dating Ahmunett.