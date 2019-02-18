Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
TV

Racy MAFS affair turns physical

by Bronte Coy
18th Feb 2019 7:47 AM

 

THE much-hyped "affair" on Married At First Sight is finally going to the next level.

After all the drama of Sunday night's commitment ceremony, preview footage was shown of Ines Basic and Sam Ball locking lips during a Gold Coast getaway on the next episode.

Ines and Sam get flirty during a secret rendezvous.
Ines and Sam get flirty during a secret rendezvous.


All week, the pair has been plotting to hook up behind the backs of their respective partners, Bronson Norrish and Elizabeth Sobinoff - even choosing to "stay" in their relationships in order to further their sneaky agenda.

But unlike last year's cheaters Davina Rankin and Dean Wells - whose "affair" never actually turned physical - it seems Ines and Sam will get hot and heavy in the coming days.

During the commitment ceremony, viewers were shocked as Ines lied to the "experts" and her partner Bronson, claiming she'd had a backflip on her feelings towards him and everything was going smoothly. In reality, she still can't stand him.

 

Meanwhile, Sam was left to attend the ceremony solo after Elizabeth's unexplained absence stretched into a second day.

After John Aiken revealed she had a virus and was on doctor's orders to stay away, Sam took the opportunity to publicly humiliate her, revealing that she'd tried to seduce him and he was "pretty turned off".

Regardless, he chose to stay, confirming to producers in a private moment that it was in order to pursue an "affair" with Ines.

 

Married At First Sight continues tonight at 7.30pm on Nine.

… and it’s happening.
… and it’s happening.
Bronson thinks their relationship is improving.
Bronson thinks their relationship is improving.

More Stories

Show More
affair channel nine ines basic mafs married at first sight sam tv

Top Stories

    Protesters hold 'national forest uprising'

    Protesters hold 'national forest uprising'

    Environment Protecting koala habitat was the main focus of rallies across NSW and the ACT last week

    Connor proves point as he tears through Coutts

    premium_icon Connor proves point as he tears through Coutts

    Cricket EASTS seamer strikes with nine wickets in a day.

    $30,000 grant revitalises out-of-school and vacation care

    premium_icon $30,000 grant revitalises out-of-school and vacation care

    News St Joseph's Primary School Maclean gains from government grant

    Gummyaney Preschool set to benefit from $78,000 grant

    premium_icon Gummyaney Preschool set to benefit from $78,000 grant

    News Money to go towards improved access to facilities