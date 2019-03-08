MAFS star in feud with ex-NRL bad boy Todd Carney

MARRIED At First Sight's Billy Vincent has come out swinging at ex NRL star Todd Carney after it was revealed the footballer is dating his on-screen reality TV wife, Susie Bradley.

Vincent and Bradley are still seen as a couple on the controversial reality dating show and while she and Carney have not officially confirmed they are dating, they have been photographed kissing.

"What can I say? That's a really hard one for me, I've got mixed feelings about that. You can really see Susie's judge of character by the people that she hangs out with," Vincent said when asked about photographs of Bradley and Carney together.

"I don't know the guy but look, those two go together like …"

Nine's Married At First Sight publicist cut Vincent off mid way through his comments.

Earlier this week, Carney's mother, Leanne, shared an image of her son and Bradley enjoying a family dinner in Byron Bay.

Despite contestants being urged to stay out of the spotlight while the show is airing so as not to spoil the storyline, Bradley was also spotted on the sidelines at Carney's Byron Bay Red Devils game on Saturday. Rumours of a romance between the Brisbane mother-of-one and Carney began when old photos surfaced last week of the pair kissing at a Brisbane hotel the morning after Valentine's Day - before her episodes even aired on Married At First Sight aired.

"It's a roller coaster," Vincent said more broadly of the show. "I was really being myself … you can't put on those tears."

Vincent and Bradley entered the show as intruders more just over a week ago.

Their relationship has been marked by constant bickering and viewers have criticised Bradley for her belittling of barista Vincent.

"This is only the tip of the iceberg, there's a lot of things that the public didn't get to see," Vincent said. "Nobody deserves to be treated like that and I don't think that I acted in any kind of way to deserve to be treated like that so it annoys me."

He added: "I treated her with respect and I lost the plot quite a bit but I still was a gentleman and I kind of look at the TV and go 'why were you such a gentleman to her?'"

Meanwhile, Vincent also hit out at online suggestions he is gay.

"Why would I even need to set the record straight? My sexuality is my sexuality," he said. "I'm as straight as an arrow but for somebody to actually say their sexuality just shows how immature some of the Australian population is about sexuality. It's my bloody business. I'm completely comfortable with my masculinity and these people that say that I'm gay, it's simply because they're threatened of me."