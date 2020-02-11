MAFS star Brunelli launches new career as personal trainer

MAFS contestant Michael Brunelli has given up his job as a teacher to become a personal trainer and social media influencer.

Brunelli was a primary school sports teacher when he met and fell in love with partner Martha Kalifatidis on controversial dating show, Married At First Sight.

"I am not working as a teacher at the moment," he said. "I have taken time off and I'm focusing on building my own online training personal training brand. I've helped kids get healthier and fitter so I want to transfer that over to adults now and see if I can impact some parents."

MAFS stars Michael Brunelli and Martha Kalifatidis at The Beresford Hotel in Surry Hills this week. Picture: Justin Lloyd

Brunelli had worked as a teacher for seven years and felt it was time to "take a break" to focus on fitness and shares his tips on social media.

"Mentally I needed some time away from it," he said. "I still love it and it is still my passion so I think I will end up going back to it but for the moment I wanted to take the opportunity I have got and try something new."

The decision was part of Brunelli and Kalifatidis' move from Melbourne to Sydney, where they have set up home in Bondi.

Brunelli said he would likely return to teaching but wants to take a break to work on his fitness. Picture: Justin Lloyd

They are one of two couples to have survived last year's Married At First Sight rollercoaster, the other being Jules Robinson and Cameron Merchant.

"I feel like it is effortless to be honest, we don't have to put that much work into it," Kalifatidis said. "It is very natural and even though the way we met was not normal, everything else fell into place quite naturally. Nothing was forced."

For Valentine's Day, the pair have partnered with ShopBack to launch a number of sale specials for the online cashback platform.

The couple have moved from Melbourne to Sydney. Picture: Justin Lloyd

Chill is the vibe the pair are going for this Valentine's Day, their first together since appearing as a couple on the reality show.

"We will get a picnic rug and enjoy the sunset at Bondi," he said.

As to whether or not the pair have been watching the new season of MAFS, Kalifatidis said "everyone is on their best behaviour" in the first weeks and predicted plenty of drama to come.