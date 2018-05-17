Menu
John and Melissa confirmed their split in March. Picture: Channel 9
TV

MAFS star moves on after split

17th May 2018 5:30 PM

MARRIED At First Sight star Melissa Walsh has debuted her new romance on Instagram, less than two months after splitting from John Robertson.

The reality TV star shared a post to Instagram on Wednesday of her and new boyfriend, artist

Fred Whitson.

"Pasta, wine and a roaring fire with this one @fredwhitson. What more could a girl ask for?" Melissa captioned the post.

 

 

Responding to fan comments, Melissa defended her new relationship, writing that she and John had broken up "a while ago now".

"Life is short darling. If love comes our way, we must take it," the journalist wrote.

Soon after MAFS finished airing, Melissa and John released a joint statement, revealing they had split after struggling with distance.

"We still have the utmost respect for each other but have found significant differences in our lives and expectations in relationships," they said at the time.

Prior to confirming their split, the MAFS favourites had been forced to brush off magazine reports that they were pressured to stay together by producers.

A source allegedly told New Idea back in February that Melissa and John had been instructed to "carry on playing happy ever after" until the hype around their relationship died down.

It was the second failed TV marriage for John, who had been unsuccessfully paired with Debbie Brosnan on last year's season.

