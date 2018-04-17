MAFS: Telv confirms he has a new ‘wifey’

MARRIED At First Sight groom Telv Williams has confirmed that love is completely dead between him and TV wife Sarah Roza, and he's confirmed he has found a new "wifey".

Earlier this month, Roza took a swipe at Williams in a scathing online post in which she accused him of "hook(ing) up with countless fame hungry insignificant randoms".

The redhead was responding to one of her Instagram followers who queried her on whether or not she had been "snapped up" since their split was confirmed.

MORE: MAFS groom Telv breaks silence after split

Telv and his girlfriend Maddie hang out with Troy and Carly.

But Williams has since shrugged off the criticism after showing off his new girlfriend Maddie Carolan on his Instagram page, so much so that he labelled a photograph of her with the word "wifey."

The blonde bombshell, from Melbourne, also posted a photo of herself on a date with Williams and captioned it, "You" with love hearts.

Overnight, Williams also gushed about Carolan in an post, saying: "Had an amazing day with incredible company."

The news comes just weeks after Williams declared he would stay single for a while after splitting from Roza.

Telv and Sarah on Married At First Sight.

The couple were one of the show's favourite pairs but they parted ways when he moved to Melbourne.

"Right now I honestly think after what I've been through I'm just going to kick back and chill out for a while,'' Williams told News Corp earlier this month.

But it seems that Williams' move to Melbourne wasn't all bad after meeting Carolan in the new state.

Despite the zero success rate on Married At First Sight, several partner swaps have taken place since filming wrapped, with Tracey Jewel and Sean Thomsen, and Troy Delmege and Carly Bowyer both declaring their love for each other. Ashley Irvin and Justin Fischer are also rumoured to be dating.

Married at First Sight groom Telv with Maddie.