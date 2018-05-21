Real story behind shock MAFS split

Tracey and Sean revealed last week that they had broken up. Picture: Jonathan Ng

MARRIED At First Sight star Tracey Jewel has revealed the real reason behind her recent shock split from castmate Sean Thomsen.

In an interview with Hit Far North Queensland's Shad and Carly show, the mum-of-one explained: "Sean's on a different page and that's never going to change ... You can't change a man, so I thought it's better to call it now."

Tracey added that she had given the relationship her "best shot" and that it was "better to call it early than drag it on for another six months".

Late last week, Sean responded to the breakup by sharing a video on Instagram, thanking fans for their support.

"I just want to say thanks to everyone, anyone, who sent a message or, y'know, is just asking how I am ... That's really nice, so thank you," he said.

"Second of all, I just want to say that I'm kind of laying low for now, just reassessing future goals and moving forward. Just keeping it on the down-low."

The couple wasn't originally matched on the controversial dating show, but ended up together after Tracey dumped cheating "husband" Dean Wells over trust issues following his dalliance with Davina Rankin.

Dean and Tracey were matched on the show.

Tracey and Sean went public with their relationship during the reunion episode, and after the season wrapped, the Perth-based pair went on a media blitz to flaunt their new-found love, even discussing plans to move to Melbourne together.

But last week, Tracey revealed to New Idea that she'd "dumped" Sean after just six months of dating, complaining that she'd had "no stability" in her life due to his being a "fly-in, fly-out" worker.

"There's a multitude of reasons and we both could see the writing on the wall for the last couple of weeks," she said.

"I think we've both been in denial, wanting it to work so badly, but it's just not ... I just had to call it because I'd rather leave on good terms and still be amicable rather than it turn nasty and bitter."

Tracey dumped Sean at the airport recently. Picture: Daniel Pockett/Getty Images

In a bombshell twist, she also revealed she couldn't stop thinking about her ex, Dean.

"I hear what he's up to - it's hard not to [think about him]," Tracey said. "I'm sure he'll be happy to hear about this breakup. I reckon he will call me ... Dean will always have a soft spot in my heart and who knows? The way me and Dean ended things, you never say never. Some couples can take a break and have some space and come back.

"I'm ready and I know what I want."

It came as a surprise to many fans of the show - less than two weeks earlier, Tracey had been gushing over her new boyfriend in an interview with news.com.au.

"I'm in a great relationship with Sean now ... We just spent the weekend away with my daughter and he's so supportive. He's really easygoing. We're like equals. I definitely feel like I've met my match. We're just equal in how we think and what we want," she said at the time.