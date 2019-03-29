Big rumour about MAFS finale

All the hints from the MAFS vow renewal ceremonies

IT'S been one of Married At First Sight's biggest rumours all season; will Cam Merchant propose to Jules Robinson during the series finale?

Ahead of next week's vow renewal ceremonies, a MAFS clip has surfaced online and (unless Channel 9 have been very sneaky with their editing) all signs point to Cam getting down on one knee.

In the teaser video, an emotional Jules can be seen fighting back tears as Cam tells her that "today is about giving you and us the moment that we missed coming into this experiment".

"Oh my god!" Jules exclaims, as Cam appears to kneel.

All signs point to Jules getting her fairytale ending during the MAFS finale

In contrast to the drama from other couples this season Cam and Jules have been rock solid, agreeing to move in together after the experiment ends and openly discussing their plans for marriage and kids.

Both have made no secret of the fact they are still together months after filming wrapped and have been photographed by paparazzi on numerous occasions.

On MAFS this week, Cam told producers: "I know she wants another wedding, yes, I certainly do."

Cam tells Jules he wants to give her ‘the moment’ she missed before their TV wedding …

Jules confirmed she was on the same page as Cam in a separate chat with producers, revealing the pair want to have kids soon.

"You know, I'm 37 very soon and having a child has become very important to me," she said.

"This time next year I would like to be pregnant. I just can't wait to live my life with him, properly as husband and wife.

"I am so in love with him in this very moment right now."

Unfortunately not all the couples seem to be faring as well as Jules and Cam in the trailer, with Ning Surasiang and Mark Scrivens both fighting back tears during their vows.

"As for love, I'm unsure," Ning tells Mark, who admits to being unsure of the hairdresser's feelings for him given she has written leave two times previously.

Ning reveals she is unsure of her feelings for Mark

Mike is emotional

Things aren't going much better for Heidi Latcham and Mike Gunner, who appeared ready to confirm their split after the last dinner party.

"This is why I'm single at 44," an emotional Mike tells producers, while Heidi cries as she reveals "for him to walk away and say no, would destroy me".

Despite appearing to have one of the stronger relationships, things also look like they could be on the rocks for Martha Kalifatidis and Michael Brunelli.

Martha looks surprised

Michael appears to be struggling

"I'm going to be brutally honest with Martha," Michael tells the camera crew before delivering his vows to his "wife".

Perhaps unsurprisingly, Dan Webb appears to be struggling over whether to stay with Jessika Power.

The two have only been together officially for one week after their secret affair, with Dan baulking at Jessika's confession she was already "in love" with him at the last dinner party.

Married At First Sight continues Sunday 7pm on Nine.

And then he appears to get down on one knee.

Heidi wipes away tears