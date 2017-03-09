Maggie Beer brings positive approach for aged care food

Maggie Beer is surrounded by food workers from local aged care homes as part of her Maggie Beer Foundation series of talks at the Grafton campus of TAFE.

THERE was spelt, scones and selfies on the menu as one of Australia's best loved foodies came to Grafton yesterday.

Sponsored by the Yugilbar Foundation, Maggie spent the day talking recipes, nutrition, and the good and the bad of what was happening in the preparation of food for those in aged care, and said listening to those around her was just as important as presenting.

"It's a two street," she said. "I'm always learning from cooks and chefs, hearing their different issues, and also the positives that we can share.

"I know how important they are, and they have the greatest possibility to give pleasure to the residents that they look after."

And when asked whether the negative connotation of "hospital" food still existed, Maggie said it did, but there was a lot positives happening as well.

"There are a lot of wonderful things, but there are still a lot of terrible things, and what we have to do is bring the terrible things up to the wonderful," she said.

"The great thing is that the people who are here are interested, and what I hope is they come away with ideas and hints and a comradery to be able to share their successes."

And with each step she took, she was stopped for a selfie with the participants, her smile echoing her message of positivity.

"There's nothing more powerful than positive energy, and when they can deliver meals that are full of the right thing, it has so much to do with the wellbeing and energy for everyone involved," she said.