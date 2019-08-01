Magic day for a walk in support of cystic fibrosis awareness

MAGIC DAY: A total of 96 walkers took on the walk from Brooms Head to Yamba to raise money and awareness for cystic fibrosis.

FOR the past 11 years, the LJ Hooker Coast 2 Course walk has helped raise more than $68,000 for cystic fibrosis research, and the generosity was again on show for this year's walk.

A total of 96 walkers took the opportunity to enjoy a 23km walk along the beach from Brooms Head to Yamba last Sunday, in a day LJ Hooker Maclean licensee Angus Suttor described as "magic”.

"The comments we got from people who have walked a lot of places around the world is that they consider that walk on the beach as world-class, and it's right on our doorstep, and the Coast 2 Course walk gives people an opportunity to experience that for a good cause,” he said.

"The feedback that we got was that it was a magic day, and it was really special.”

READY TO WALK: Walkers arrive at Brooms Head for the LJ Hooker Coast 2 Course walk for cystic fibrosis. LJ Hooker

With 70 golfers also taking part in the day at the Yamba Golf and Country Club, LJ Hooker's Tracy Andersen said broad cross-section of the community was on hand to raise money and awareness for cystic fibrosis.

"It was a really nice atmosphere and a fantastic day, and everyone was very generous with their donations and our charity auctions, which means a lot,” she said.

Walkers tackling the 23km trek along the beach from Brooms Head to Yamba. LJ Hooker

While a final tally hasn't been made for this year's fundraiser, Ms Andersen said they were very pleased with how much they have raised for 2019.

LJ Hooker extended their thanks to the supporters of the Coast 2 Course walk, including Wards Buses, Yamba Golf and Country Club, Yamba Fishing and Charters, Yamba Kayaks, John Giese, SeaScape, Blueberries Maclean and Bodyshop.