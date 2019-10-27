Magic Man on standby for Cup favourite

Stable hand Will Evans walking Constantinople after a trackwork session at Flemington Racecourse in Melbourne.

Superstar Brazilian jockey Joao Moreira is on standby to ride Melbourne Cup favourite Constantinople, pending Glen Boss's appeal against careless riding.

David Hayes provisionally snapped up Hong Kong-based Moreira for the TAB $7 Cup elect after Boss was sidelined for six meetings for his ride aboard Attention Run in the Tattersalls Club Cup at Randwick on Saturday.

A luckless Caulfield Cup fourth, Constantinople could provide "Magic Man" Moreira with his first Cup victory after his narrow second on Heartbreak City to Almandin in 2016.

"If Glen can't off the suspension, it will be Joao Moreira," David Hayes said.

"Joao is on standby if Glen is unsuccessful."

Boss will start his suspension after riding Kolding in the $7.5 million Golden Eagle (1500m) at Rosehill on Saturday.

Boss indicated on Saturday he would consider appealing the ban.

The triple Melbourne Cup-winning rider secured the mount on Constantinople last week after the ownership group of the colt's ownership group punted Luke Nolen.

Lindsay Park will have a minimum of two Cup runners, with Dwayne Dunn booked to ride Rostropovich.

Neufbosc, currently 33rd in the Cup order of entry, won't accept for the $8 million Flemington feature on November 5 unless he runs well in Saturday's Lexus Hotham Handicap (2500m).

Meanwhile, Ben Melham intends appealing an eight-meeting careless riding suspension from Saturday's Cox Plate meeting.

Melham reluctantly pleaded guilty to careless riding aboard Broadwayandfourth in the Crockett Stakes (1200m), telling stewards he had been disadvantaged by riding with a broken stirrup iron.

He also argued other riders contributed to the interference.

Melham needs to have his ban reduced by one meeting to be free to ride at Saturday's blockbuster Victoria Derby meeting.

He is booked to ride Caulfield Cup third placegetter Mirage Dance in the Melbourne Cup.