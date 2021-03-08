MAGIC OF CLARENCE: Gallery’s opening weekend date revealed

Grafton Regional Gallery director Niomi Sands in the new section of the gallery which is about to be opened

It’s been building for the last six months, and now it’s time for the Grafton Regional Gallery to return to the people of the Clarence Valley and beyond.

To celebrate the opening of the refurbished gallery, it will not just have an opening night, but an opening weekend from March 19, and director Niomi Sands said it was an exciting time ahead.

The opening weekend is titled, Celebrate the Magic of the Clarence - Grafton Regional Gallery Opening Weekend, and is supported by Create NSW and the Gallery Foundation.

“What we wanted was a weekend for everyone, and to welcome everyone back,” Ms Sands said.

“It has been a bit of time and we’re excited to see everyone, and I think they’re going to be very surprised about the new space, it really is beautiful.”

The weekend will begin with the official ribbon cutting and exhibition opening by dignitaries on the Friday night, and then into a full weekend of art programs and exhibitions for the general public from Saturday.

On Saturday and Sunday there will be the Art For Everyone program, which will include performance craft, exciting events for everyone, an artist in residence in the gallery space, creative workshops and food trucks.

On Saturday night there will be Art Till Dark, which will include DJ’s, more of the food trucks and the artists from the exhibitions.

“We also have Maurice Goldberg and Matthew Aberline to do another inflatable, and that’s really exciting. I can’t wait to see it,” Ms Sands said.

Ms Sands said the exhibitions at the opening were grounded in the Clarence Valley, and wanted to celebrate the opening through eyes of the locals.

She also paid tribute to the Gallery Foundation who had driven the project for the redevelopment.

“It really came about through their support, and they are putting funding towards the build so it’s lovely to have that local support. They’ve worked really hard to help us,” she said.

Aside from the new space and infrastructure, the extension will allow the gallery to have standard climate control to display major touring shows.

The gallery’s extensive collection of work is also stored above the flood level.

“It’s a major piece of cultural infrastructure for our region which is something that’s wonderful,” Ms Sands said.

“It’s great for us to have this community cultural asset.”

Exhibitions opening on the Weekend - All Exhibitions run March 20 - April 18

RIVER TO THE SEA

An exhibition of contemporary Australian landscapes.

Featuring;

Sophie Cape

Steve Lopes

Euan Macleod

Robert Moore

Frances Belle Parker

Amanda Penrose Hart

Deborah Taylor

Ann Thomson

The project explores our connection to place, and the natural environment, as well as providing a new perspective of the Clarence Valley.

UNWRAPPING: DESIRE, ALLURE AND THE CULTURE OF SINGLE USE PLASTIC

UNWRAPPING: Desire, Allure and the Culture of Single Use Plastic is an exciting installation, and the fruition of a twelve month collaboration with Goldberg Aberline artists Maurice Goldberg and Matthew Aberline.

Unwrapping engages with the Clarence Valley community to break down our complex relationship with plastics, raising awareness and tackling our urgent environmental issues.



OUR PLACE: CELEBRATING THE CLARENCE

Our Place celebrates the Clarence Valley and the creativity of the local community.

Participants of all ages and skill levels have been invited to share their experiences of living in the region. Featuring two-dimensional works across all mediums, Our Place: Celebrating the Clarence emphasises the talent of Clarence locals.

SELECT: Recent Acquisitions to the Collection ⠀

Celebrate the opening of the new Gallery with an exhibition of recent additions to the collection. Over the past two years the acquisition program has focused on works that celebrate contemporary drawing, supporting local creativity and creating a wider context for existing artworks in the collection.

Opening event information:

Bookings are required, and numbers are limited. All events are COVID-safe events.

For more information, visit: http://bit.ly/OPENINGWEEKENDEVENTS

