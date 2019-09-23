MAGIC TOUCH: Tamworth trainer wins as two tie for second

TRIUMPHANT: Craig Martin's Congregate clears the line in the race 4 Connor Benchmark Handicap 1020m as David Campbell's Institution and Dwayne Schmidt's True Pride cross the line for a dead heat in second at the Clarence River Jockey Club yesterday.

TRIUMPHANT: Craig Martin's Congregate clears the line in the race 4 Connor Benchmark Handicap 1020m as David Campbell's Institution and Dwayne Schmidt's True Pride cross the line for a dead heat in second at the Clarence River Jockey Club yesterday. Mitchell Keenan

RACING: Craig Martin might have unearthed another talented galloper after Congregate surged to victory at Grafton yesterday.

The Tamworth owner/trainer made the long trip over the Great Dividing Range a successful one when Congregate, a four-year-old gelding son of Animal Kingdom, powered home to beat dead-heaters Institution and Grafton trainer Dwayne Schmidt's True Pride in the $22,000 Connor Benchmark 58 Handicap (1020m).

Congregate was having just his third race start after debuting with a seventh at Newcastle last December (26) and then winning a Tamworth maiden on August 30.

Before today's race Martin was confident.

"It was a good tough win (at Tamworth),” Martin said.

"It's his first big trip away and whatever he does today he will be better for it.”

Congregate jumped well from his eight barrier and Brooke Stower was able to slot him in just behind the leaders and then make a winning run after balancing up in the straight.

"He goes super,” Brooke Stower said after the win.

"He's a nice horse, Craig has done well with him.”

Craig Martin confirmed his good opinion of Congregate.

"He is a promising horse,” he said after the maiden win.

"Still got a lot to learn. Brooke had him in a good spot and he still got a little lost the last 150m but he will improve out of sight from that.”

Martin said the gelding might have "one more run and then put him out”.

Earlier in the day Catch Me Latar might have earned a crack at a rich Port Macquarie Cup after a strong victory in the $22,000 Winning Edge Presentations Benchmark 58 Handicap (2385m).

The Tom Cowan-trained gelding notched his sixth win from 49 starts and has now won races in four states, NSW, Queensland, Victoria and South Australia.

"He took a little bit of riding,” Tom Cowan said of the nine-year-old son of Latarmiss who wanted to lay in down the running.

Jake Bayliss was at his best to ensure the gelding overcame his wayward nature.

"I straightened him up eventually and he put them away nicely,” Bayliss said.

Savanna Jeune also won well for Grafton trainer Dwayne Schmidt and long odds-on favourite The Wild One won well for Queensland trainer Steve O'Dea.