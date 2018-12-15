Menu
PARK FUN: Cadet Journalist Ebony Stansfield playing Magical Parks game at Grafton's Westward Park.
News

VIDEO: Magical Christmas app transforms our parks

15th Dec 2018 11:00 AM
DAILY Examiner Cadet journalist Ebony Stansfield went out to Grafton's Westward Park to help Santa clean up the mess made by the Yeti in the North Pole.

With a smart phone or tablet, children can visit Grafton's Westward Park and Yamba's Ford Park and enter a virtual winter wonderland to rescue Santa's reindeer and fix his snowman.

The magical parks app brings the parks to life by transforming them into exciting and engaging virtual worlds for children and families to explore.

To play these free, virtual games all a player needs is a recent smart phone or tablet, ensure the GPS is enabled and it has data.

Players need to download the Magical Parks app which will run from now until January 7, 2019.

 

A screenshot from the Magical Parks game.
app christmas clarence valley council magical parks
Grafton Daily Examiner

