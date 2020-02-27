MAGICAL: Dolphin delight for Yamba surfers

Dolphins frolic in the surf at Convent Beach besides a group of surfers. Photos: Caitlyn Culbert

THE revered waves of Yamba brought a little more happiness than usual earlier this week as a pod of dolphins joined surfers at Convent Beach in Yamba.

The moments were captured by Caitlyn Culbert from Sydney, who had returned to Yamba for her first visit in 11 years, while staying at Craigmore.

“It has given us the most amazing view of both main and convent beach. Every afternoon we’ve been sipping beers and ciders watching the surfers dodge the dolphins as they try to catch the same wave,” she said.

“When we first spotted the dolphins we were speechless! When the locals told us these beaches are home to them we knew we were in for a treat, being able to wake up to them for the next two weeks here.

“On this particular day the dolphins were incredibly active and close to the surfers and couldn’t help but set up a chair and shoot away from the balcony.”

The surfers were part of a lesson from Surf Camp Down Under and manager Shane Sutherland said it was a morning of pure Yamba bliss.

“The dolphins were playing like I’ve never seen before — staying in and around us for hours,” he said.

“The customers truly had a once in a lifetime experience having them that close for that long with them saying it was a highlight of their life.

“It really was amazing to see how mother nature can bring pure joy to everyone that got to experience it.”

Mr Sutherland said that Surf Camp Down Under were a local surf school that provided lessons for anyone who wanted to learn to surf.

“We are currently also working closely with the Waves of Wellness foundation tackling mental health in youth around the Clarence Valley,” he said.

“Surfing in Yamba is truly something special, and the pictures speak for themselves.”