Magical treat takes cake at international show

PURE DELIGHT: Alison Turner with her grand champion cake from the International Cake Show in Brisbane . Adam Hourigan

SUGAR is sweet, but not as sweet at this magical creation.

Made by Woombah cake artist Alison Turner, the cake creation of a unicorn and fairy is more than 2m long and took more than three months to create.

On the weekend, it was judged the grand champion exhibit at the International Cake Show Australia in Brisbane, beating out entries from across the nation and world.

"It scored 97, which is almost unheard of,” Ms Turner said. "One judge even wanted to give it 100.”

Made entirely from chocolate and sugar work, the piece is entirely edible, though you'd struggle to decide whether to sacrifice the exquisite arm of the fairy or the delicate hair of the unicorn.

And while there were logistics such as creating stable bases for the figures and moulding around steel frames, the last piece of stress was transporting the fragile piece to the show.

Thankfully, after having the kitchen taken over for months, Ms Turner's husband relished the chance to reclaim the space and left with her work in the back of a van at 3am.

"When I got there it was all set up, and he didn't break a thing,” she said. "Everyone's been telling me he deserves an award as well.”

Ms Turner also teamed up with some other cake creators, called the Kung Fu Chocolate Cake Girls, and with a creation based on The Wind in the Willows took out the team competition as well.

"It was amazing because some exhibits recreated the Great Barrier Reef with a 4m shark and everything.

"I think my chicken got us over the line though. His moving wings squeaked a little bit, but when you listened it sounded just like a chook, so I left it,” she laughed.

Ms Turner said while the work took immense dedication and persistence, once she had an idea in her head she just had to finish it.

And since her creations were exposed to the world, her Instagram has exploded.

But she said while there had been inquiries to make cake creations, because of the cost and time involved she was looking more towards doing workshops.