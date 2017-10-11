Magistrate airs drink-drive frustration again

A LOCAL Court magistrate has again branded Maclean a drink-driving hotspot while sentencing one of six people who appeared before her for high range PCA offences.

The magistrate, Robyn Denes, has been an outspoken critic of drink-drivers on the Lower Clarence over a number of years.

Yesterday she again spoke of the region's troubling drink-driving record when sentencing a man who blew a PCA reading of 0.199 when pulled over after police noticed his car swerving all over the road on River Rd at Harwood.

As she placed Townsend man Peter Lindsay Huckstep on a good-behaviour bond and disqualified him from driving for six months, she noted he was just one of many people in the region prepared to drink and drive.

"Maclean for some reason has a lot of drink-drivers," she said.

Huckstep, when questioned about other drink-driving charges, admitted he had committed a similar offence in Victoria.

"How many chances do you need?" Ms Denes said.

"Any more and you'll go to jail."

This was almost the case for Lisa Karen Brudenell, 51, of Taloumbi, who added resisting police in execution of their duty when pulled over in Jubilee Avenue on June 17 to her high-range PCA charge.

Police said Brudenell refused to get out of her car and was stuffing biscuits into her mouth despite being told not to.

When police forcibly removed her from the car, she tried to slap the officer's hands and then proceed to jab them with her fingers while being rude and abusive to them.

An hour earlier she had been charged with failing to move on following a police direction to do so and offensive language outside a popular Maclean nightspot.

Her night out cost her a 12-month good-behaviour bond, nine months' disqualification and 12 months driving with an interlock device in her car after the end of the disqualification period.

She was also fined $200 for the fail to move on and offensive language convictions.