Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
FACEBOOK MENACE. Gregory Noon, 21, leaves Ipswich Courthouse.
FACEBOOK MENACE. Gregory Noon, 21, leaves Ipswich Courthouse. Ross Irby
Crime

Magistrate calls man who sent ex 120 rude messages 'turkey'

Ross Irby
by
7th May 2018 2:00 PM | Updated: 8th May 2018 4:51 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

A DUMPED lover who sent a torrent of sordid sexual messages to his ex-girlfriend on Facebook - including a snap of his penis with the words "a little sneak peek of what you're missing out on" - was dobbed in by the victim's angry mum.

Police told an Ipswich court that labourer Gregory Noon sent 120 messages to the young woman in six days.

Ipswich magistrate Virginia Sturgess labelled Noon "a turkey" for what he did.

Prosecutor Sergeant Chris O'Neill said the barrage of messages was harassing and the woman's mother went to police and showed officers screen shots.

Sgt O'Neill said when police spoke to Noon he was embarrassed by his behaviour, saying that he was not acting himself at the time, angry at the breakdown and going through a bad time in his life.

Gregory Edward Noon, 21, from Silkstone, pleaded guilty in Ipswich Magistrates Court to the Commonwealth offence of using a carriage service (internet) to menace, harass or cause offence between October 25 and November 2, 2017.

"It was pretty stupid of you to do this," Ms Sturgess told Noon.

"When I was listening I wrote down what a turkey.

"It's beyond immature. It's offensive."

Ms Sturgess said Noon had shown some insight into his behaviour and told police he was embarrassed.

Noon was convicted and fined $500.

ipswich ipswich court ipswich crime
Ipswich Queensland Times

Top Stories

    LOOK: Spectacular sun-drenched images

    LOOK: Spectacular sun-drenched images

    Local Faces It's a long way from anywhere, but the light, dust and action combined for some sensational images

    Trail ride map created to show off Grafton's heritage

    Trail ride map created to show off Grafton's heritage

    News Grafton Walking and Cycling Heritage Trail map available

    PACIFIC HIGHWAY, truck car in accident

    PACIFIC HIGHWAY, truck car in accident

    News Accident on Pacific Highway affects northbound traffic

    • 8th May 2018 8:03 AM
    SES hits back at former mayor's claims about restructure

    premium_icon SES hits back at former mayor's claims about restructure

    Council News SES says ex-mayor wrong about restructure

    Local Partners