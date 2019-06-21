Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
The pair were en route to Brisbane for the mother's medical treatment.
The pair were en route to Brisbane for the mother's medical treatment. Chris Ison ROK180817cairport2
Crime

Magistrate: It is unfortunate the police chose to charge you

Kerri-Anne Mesner
by
21st Jun 2019 1:35 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

A MOTHER and daughter who went through Rockhampton Airport with credit card knives have been discharged in court.

The pair were discharged after defence lawyer Samantha Legrady informed Magistrate Jeff Clarke the pair had purchased the knives as part of survival packs and were unaware they were illegal.

She said the pair were en route to Brisbane for the mother's medical treatment.

Ms Legrady said the mother had worked in real estate and hospitality and was now cared for by her daughter, who still works in retail.

Mr Clarke ordered the pair, who he described as being "productive members of the community", be discharged.

"It is unfortunate the police chose to charge you," he said.

"Your possession of these things was completely innocent."

rockhampton airport rockhampton magistrates court tmbcourt
Rockhampton Morning Bulletin

Top Stories

    TRAFFIC ALERT: Truck and car collide

    TRAFFIC ALERT: Truck and car collide

    Breaking Motorists are advised to avoid the area or exercise caution

    • 21st Jun 2019 7:52 AM
    JOHN MOORHEAD: The editor with a library of knowledge

    premium_icon JOHN MOORHEAD: The editor with a library of knowledge

    People and Places His personal book collection had an intriguing hallmark

    Walking wounded: Redmen fight off injury troubles

    premium_icon Walking wounded: Redmen fight off injury troubles

    Sport Redmen's trip to Byron will be tough without missing men.