Alleged arsonist says she has no memory of fire

ACCUSED fire starter Tiffany Jager says she has no memory of an incident in which police allege she went back to the scene of a CBD fire and lit another.

One fire took hold in an industrial bin at the Soldier's Memorial Hall off Limestone St early Sunday.

First at the scene were cleaners from a restaurant who spotted the smoke about 5.15am.

The cleaners poured buckets of water over the fire before firefighters arrived.

Jager, 22, was refused bail when she appeared in custody before Ipswich Magistrates Court charged with lighting an unauthorised fire in Limestone St on Sunday, June 17. She was also charged with endangering property by fire and breaching bail conditions.

Police opposed her bail application.

Police prosecutor Sergeant Tracey Laing said officers were called out at 5.20am to several fires at the hall.. She said a fire had spread to three levels from the bottom of the building to its roof before being extinguished.

"Police viewed CCTV footage and allegedly saw (Jager) between 12.30am and 5am lighting fires," Sgt Laing said.

"It shows her returning to the fires and tending to them.

"Also CCTV footage from Limestone Street McDonald's shows her walking to the scene."

In making the bail application for Jager, lawyer Trevor Hoskin queried the Ipswich Safe City CCTV footage that he and Jager were yet to view and as to whether it would satisfy them, "that she is the person responsible for the fires".

Ms MacCallum said Jager was already on bail in relation to a like offence.

In refusing bail, Ms MacCallum found Jager to be an unacceptable risk of endangering public safety. Her matters were adjourned.