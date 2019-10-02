Magistrate resists temptation to jail repeat offender

Reegan Freeburn was arrested after he threatened prison officers outside Grafton jail with a glass wine flagon.

THE luck of a 31-year-old Grafton man - fortunate to escape jail for a drink-driving offence last year - held one more time when he fronted Grafton Local Court yesterday.

Magistrate Roger Prowse expressed disbelief when he read the facts and record of Reegan James Freeburn, who was due to be sentenced for a breach of a good behaviour bond after he was found guilty of being armed with intent to commit an offence on November 25 last year.

Despite misgivings about Freeburn's record and likelihood of re-offending, Mr Prowse placed him on an intensive corrections order for 24 months, overruling a temptation to jail him.

In February last year a magistrate had placed Freeburn on the bond after he was convicted of a mid-range PCA charge.

Mr Prowse said the PCA charge ticked most of the boxes for jail time.

"There was the distance travelled - in that he came from Warwick - there was the manner of driving, which ended in an accident, and the reading of 0.133,” he said.

"Fortunately the only box he didn't tick was the death of himself or someone else as a result.”

Mr Prowse said the solicitor who represented Freeburn should now be a senior counsel, based on the case he or she made to keep him out of jail.

"But they must have been ephemeral, that is impressive, but amounting to smoke and mirrors,” Mr Prowse said.

"Because nine months later he was as full as a tick, swinging a glass flagon about outside Grafton jail and threatening prison officers.”

Mr Prowse said an aggravating element of this episode, apart from Freeburn throwing the flagon at a prison officer, was the relentless, racist abuse he hurled at the prison officers.

Mr Prowse said there had been a time when he expected those officers might have resorted to using the "long-arm baton” and boots on Freeburn.

"Thankfully they treated you much better than the way you treated them,” he said.

"Their behaviour should be an example to you to behave in a much more pleasant manner and get along with people in the community.”

He described the racist epithets Freeburn hurled at the officers as "vile, reprehensible and degrading”.

Freeburn's solicitor, Michael Lantis, said his client was ashamed of his behaviour outside the jail.

He admitted his client had an extensive criminal record, although he said his offending stopped for a five-year period from 2013 that coincided with the birth of his three children.

"His eldest daughter was born while he was in jail and he made a promise to himself to turn his life around for her,” Mr Lantis said.

"For five years my client kept himself out of trouble, which shows he can go for extended periods without breaking the law.”

The five-year break plus assurances Freeburn was dealing with his problems with alcohol convinced Mr Prowse to make the ICO sentence

"The overwhelming temptation is to give him jail time,” Mr Prowse said.

"If it proves that I have not given sufficient weight to his poor record and he fails to make the big effort he needs to make to remain in the community, that can be quickly remedied and he will find himself in jail.”