Locking up paramedics 'deplorable' act says magistrate

A MAGISTRATE has slammed the actions of a man who tried to lock two paramedics in his property after they were called to help, labelling the behaviour as "deplorable".

Karl Mark Gebicki was found guilty of wilfully obstructing an ambulance officer yesterday after Magistrate John Smith recounted the events that transpired at a Mount Perry property on September 27, 2017.

Magistrate Smith said Gebicki had entered a plea of not guilty to the charge that transpired after Queensland Ambulance Service advanced care paramedics Jason Thompson and Melissa Bayntun tried leaving his property, with Gebicki's sick, pregnant wife and child on board the vehicle.

Magistrate Smith said on the day of the incident, Gebicki used a radio to communicate with another person to lock the gate, stating "no one is leaving without me".

As the ambulance reached the entrance with the sick woman and child on board, the court heard they came across the gate secured by two bicycle chains.

"Paramedic Thompson gained bolt cutters from the ambulance and used that to break the two chain devices on the gate to allow the officers to leave the property," Magistrate Smith said.

Wearing a bright blue jumper paired with dark pants and black combat boots, Gebicki had a calm demeanour as he listened to the details.

When asked if he had anything to say in relation to the decision of his penalty, the self-represented Gebicki rose in his seat with an armful of paperwork on the table before him, and began detailing his reasons for consideration.

"I would like the court to take into consideration that I have five children," he said.

"I would also like to make a quick submission, I only found out this recently, but my medical condition may have some bearing on this matter.

"I suffer hypothyroidism ... it causes fogging of the brain."

Halfway through his spiel, court was interrupted by an outburst from a woman supporter of Gebicki in the gallery. She was quickly hushed by Police Prosecutor Snr Const Grant Klassen, who told her she wasn't allowed to talk.

When further detailing his penalty considerations, Gebicki became noticeably agitated and in turn, Magistrate Smith had some stern words for the defendant.

"You're behaviour that day was deplorable," he said.

"Paramedics do a difficult job, they shouldn't be put in a position where, when getting another person to a medical facility, their path of travel is obstructed."

Gebicki was found guilty with a recorded conviction.

He was ordered to pay a $750 fine within 28 days.

Outside of Bundaberg Magistrates Court, Queensland Ambulance Service Wide Bay LASN manager clinical education Ruth Christie spoke to media about the incident.

"We have no tolerance for that type of behaviour and we will use the full extent of the law to provide protection to our paramedics," she said.

"Our officers work very hard and provide a very good service to the community.

"It is not okay for our officers to be intimidated, assaulted, to be verbally assaulted or impeded in any way in their active duties."