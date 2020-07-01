Magistrate slams driver over burnout near packed caravan park

A MAGISTRATE has slammed a Brooms Head man for performing multiple burnouts near a packed caravan park during the summer school holidays.

Hank Williams appeared in Grafton Local Court on Tuesday after pleading guilty to driving recklessly in a manner dangerous, performing a prolonged, sustained loss of traction and two charges of drive while disqualified.

During the sentence hearing, magistrate Kathy Crittenden told the court the police facts stated that on January 22 this year, near a packed Brooms Head Caravan Park during the summer holidays, Williams was driving his mother’s car around 7pm when he caused the vehicle to lose traction and performed a number of burnouts before continuing along Ocean Rd at a speed the police facts state was greater than the posted 50km/h speed limit.

A concerned tourist staying at the caravan park filmed the burnout and called police to report the incident.

Police stopped Williams at Brooms Head General Store and spoke to him about the incident.

The following day police facts state that again around 7pm Williams was driving along Brooms Head Rd when he overtook another vehicle dangerously close to a traffic controller working on roadworks.

Magistrate Crittenden, referring to a statement Williams made in a sentence assessment report where he described his actions as “victimless crimes”, said his offences could have had catastrophic consequences.

“If one of those children who were on holiday in that caravan park were on that road while you were driving, I want you to think about if it would have been a victimless crime if a child was injured or killed by your actions,” Ms Crittenden said.

“You have a pretty poor record, and that’s probably understating it when it comes to your driving.”

Ms Crittenden sentenced Williams to a nine month intensive corrections order, as well as 80 hours community service. He was also disqualified from driving for 12 months.