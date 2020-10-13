Magistrate slams rider involved in late-night police pursuit

A GRAFTON man who led police on a pursuit for close to a minute while on a motorcycle has been sentenced.

Paul Robert Douglas Graham appeared in Grafton Local Court on Monday where he was sentenced for a police pursuit, possession of a prohibited drug and of a knife.

The court heard that on November 30 last year police were patrolling the Grafton area when they saw Graham turn left on a no left turn sign, and then ride over a grass area at speeds of around 60km/h.

Graham’s solicitor told the court the pursuit lasted for around a minute and was at night with little traffic on the road.

The court heard Graham had been suffering with serious hardship and instability at the time of the offence, which was a “moment of impulse” according to Graham’s solicitor.

Magistrate Kathy Crittenden said the pursuit showed a “complete disregard for his life and the safety of others” and that his manner of driving was a concern.

“It posed a grave risk to the community,” the magistrate said.

Graham was sentenced to a community corrections order for two years, including 100 hours community service. He was also disqualified from driving for 14 months.