Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Digital Edition
Login
Court generic, Lady Justice statue
Court generic, Lady Justice statue
Crime

Magistrate slams rider involved in late-night police pursuit

Jarrard Potter
, jarrard.potter@news.com.au
13th Oct 2020 12:00 AM
Premium Content Subscriber only

A GRAFTON man who led police on a pursuit for close to a minute while on a motorcycle has been sentenced.

Paul Robert Douglas Graham appeared in Grafton Local Court on Monday where he was sentenced for a police pursuit, possession of a prohibited drug and of a knife.

The court heard that on November 30 last year police were patrolling the Grafton area when they saw Graham turn left on a no left turn sign, and then ride over a grass area at speeds of around 60km/h.

Graham’s solicitor told the court the pursuit lasted for around a minute and was at night with little traffic on the road.

The court heard Graham had been suffering with serious hardship and instability at the time of the offence, which was a “moment of impulse” according to Graham’s solicitor.

Magistrate Kathy Crittenden said the pursuit showed a “complete disregard for his life and the safety of others” and that his manner of driving was a concern.

“It posed a grave risk to the community,” the magistrate said.

Graham was sentenced to a community corrections order for two years, including 100 hours community service. He was also disqualified from driving for 14 months.

clarence crime grafton court grafton local court police pursuit
Grafton Daily Examiner

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Couple plummet 12m after frightening Pacific Highway crash

        Premium Content Couple plummet 12m after frightening Pacific Highway crash

        News Driver raises alarm as wife airlifted from incredible incident on new section of road

        POSITIONS VACANT: 13 new jobs you can apply for right now

        Premium Content POSITIONS VACANT: 13 new jobs you can apply for right now

        Careers Check out these positions currently available throughout the Clarence Valley

        REVEALED: How P-plater car was stuck metres from waterway

        Premium Content REVEALED: How P-plater car was stuck metres from waterway

        News Police investigating after occupants fled scene of incident near Yamba.

        MEGA-GALLERY: 50+ photos of the cutest dogs in the Clarence

        Premium Content MEGA-GALLERY: 50+ photos of the cutest dogs in the Clarence

        Pets & Animals If the Monday blues got to you today, these cute dogs from across the Clarence are...