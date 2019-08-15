Magistrate slams 'terrible' record of thief in court

A Grafton man has been jailed for stealing a car outside a vet clinic on Bacon St, Grafton.

DESCRIBED by a magistrate as having "almost every nature of charge that can be found on the criminal registry", Stephen Allan Fuller's criminal history delivered no leniency when he was sentenced on Monday.

Magistrate Greg Grogin didn't hold back his words when he sentenced the 48-year-old Grafton man in Grafton Local Court.

Fuller had pleaded guilty to charges relating to stealing a car and the money from the owner's wallet, possessing implements to break into vehicles and driving disqualified.

Fuller's solicitor Peter Hunter submitted to the court that his client's actions were opportunistic, and he realised the negative impact they had on the community and his mother, who has cancer.

Mr Hunter said his client was sick and tired of a criminal lifestyle, and was ashamed of his actions.

However Mr Grogin remained unconvinced, "You say you want to stop the cycle of criminal offending, but I'm sure the court has heard that before.

"I don't throw the key away on anyone ... but you can't keep committing offences and expect to be in the community for very long.

"Your record is terrible. When one looks at it, there's almost every nature of charge that can be found on the criminal registry."

Addressing the car theft, where Fuller saw an unlocked vehicle outside a vet clinic on Bacon St with the keys in the ignition and drove it to Corcoran Park, Mr Grogin said Fuller needed to be held accountable for his actions and punished accordingly.

"People's livelihoods are based around their cars, and for some strange reason you think it's OK to jump in and steal someone's car. Well it's not," the magistrate said.

Fuller was sentenced to 15 months behind bars, with a non-parole period of 10 months. Fuller was also disqualified from driving for 12 months.