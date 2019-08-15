Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
A Grafton man has been jailed for stealing a car outside a vet clinic on Bacon St, Grafton.
A Grafton man has been jailed for stealing a car outside a vet clinic on Bacon St, Grafton. Warren Lynam
Crime

Magistrate slams 'terrible' record of thief in court

Jarrard Potter
by
15th Aug 2019 12:00 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

DESCRIBED by a magistrate as having "almost every nature of charge that can be found on the criminal registry", Stephen Allan Fuller's criminal history delivered no leniency when he was sentenced on Monday.

Magistrate Greg Grogin didn't hold back his words when he sentenced the 48-year-old Grafton man in Grafton Local Court.

Fuller had pleaded guilty to charges relating to stealing a car and the money from the owner's wallet, possessing implements to break into vehicles and driving disqualified.

Fuller's solicitor Peter Hunter submitted to the court that his client's actions were opportunistic, and he realised the negative impact they had on the community and his mother, who has cancer.

Mr Hunter said his client was sick and tired of a criminal lifestyle, and was ashamed of his actions.

However Mr Grogin remained unconvinced, "You say you want to stop the cycle of criminal offending, but I'm sure the court has heard that before.

"I don't throw the key away on anyone ... but you can't keep committing offences and expect to be in the community for very long.

"Your record is terrible. When one looks at it, there's almost every nature of charge that can be found on the criminal registry."

Addressing the car theft, where Fuller saw an unlocked vehicle outside a vet clinic on Bacon St with the keys in the ignition and drove it to Corcoran Park, Mr Grogin said Fuller needed to be held accountable for his actions and punished accordingly.

"People's livelihoods are based around their cars, and for some strange reason you think it's OK to jump in and steal someone's car. Well it's not," the magistrate said.

Fuller was sentenced to 15 months behind bars, with a non-parole period of 10 months. Fuller was also disqualified from driving for 12 months.

car theft clarence crime grafton court grafton local court
Grafton Daily Examiner

Top Stories

    Cane barge move mission possible for council

    premium_icon Cane barge move mission possible for council

    Council News HOW do you move a 77-year-old, 18 tonne rusting and fragile relic that's been in the one spot for 38 years without breaking it?

    Residents say they've been left in the dark as fires blazes

    premium_icon Residents say they've been left in the dark as fires blazes

    News Halfway Creek resident calls for more frequent, detailed information

    VOTE NOW: Search for Valley's favourite personal trainer

    premium_icon VOTE NOW: Search for Valley's favourite personal trainer

    News Voting is now open for Valley's most loved PT

    Grafton's eyesores and other unfriendly infrastructure

    premium_icon Grafton's eyesores and other unfriendly infrastructure

    Opinion There's plenty to irritate the visitor from bins to backend parking