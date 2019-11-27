Magnificent mums ready to lead the lady Magpies

RUGBY LEAGUE: Lower Clarence Magpies have announced another contingent of their new coaching staff with experienced pair Emily Loy and Laura Kirkland set to lead the ladies into 2020.

Following on from the signing of experienced leader Carl Press as first grade coach, Magpies president John Elisaia is excited with the selection of the prolific pair of mothers as he looks to rebuild the coastal club.

“The women’s involvement in our club is just as important as all other senior grades. They’ll be key in helping us build on our club mentality,” Elisaia said.

“A lot of the girls have a great mindset and people feed off it. That’s important for us moving forward”

Elisaia has had difficulty holding on to players with the Yamba Buccaneers fielding a first women’s sevens side in 2019.

“It was tough last season competing with the rugby union competition. We lost a few girls and I know other clubs had same problem,” he said.

“But the summer 9’s tackle competition has helped with the girls that are after some more physicality. Emily and Laura were key in putting a side together for that competition.

“The pair will form a formidable and competitive squad as we head towards the 2020 season.”

Loy joined the Magpies in 2018 after 10 years playing soccer and she returned to play both midway through the 2019 season after the birth of her first child.

“Her passion to both compete and be involved in sport led Emily to the coaching role in 2020. With her involvement and tenacity this season, we believe the partnership Emily has formed with Laura will go long way,” Elisaia said.

Kirkland brings a wealth of experience to the side after spending the past five years as captain coach of the Collarenebri Bulldogs, forming the league tag squad from scratch.

“Laura has a big investment in the development of the game after her time assistant coach of the under-16s at the Far West Academy in the inaugural 2017-18 season,” Elisaia said.

“She has also been involved in our great code as a sports trainer for a number men’s and women’s teams as well as playing for the Western Rams.”

Kirkland, also a recent mother, returned to both form and co-coach the Magpies female tackle squad alongside Loy competing in the NRRRL’s 2019 summer competition.

Adding to “Magpie Mother’s Club,” Sarah Phee rounds out the trio.

Elisaia was impressed with the performance of the Magpies during the opening day of the summer competition on the weekend.

“The commitment by all these ladies must be applauded, along with all involved who must be congratulated and thanked for their efforts,” he said.

The goal of unity in the club is gaining momentum for Elisaia as their squads come together.

“Last year we had four sides but it didn’t feel like we were a club. It felt like four separate squads but this year we want to change that,” he said.

“We hope that the early investment of time and effort from both Emily and Laura will pay off and we wish them the best of luck as we move forward together in 2020 and beyond.