Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Venezuela Earthquake
Venezuela Earthquake
News

Magnitude 7.3 earthquake hits Venezuela

22nd Aug 2018 9:21 AM | Updated: 9:29 AM

AN earthquake of magnitude 7.3 has struck the northern coast of Venezuela, the US Geological Survey said.

There are fears it could cause small tsunami waves along the coast near the epicentre. 

The quake shook buildings as far as the capital, Caracas, witnesses said. 

The quake was initially reported as a magnitude 6.7 and then 7.0 near the town of Carupano.   

The quake was felt as far away as Colombia's capital of Bogota, and in Caracas where office workers and residents fled from their buildings and homes. 

 

People took to Twitter sharing their vision from the quake. 

 

 

 

A magnitude 7.3 quake is considered major and is capable of causing widespread, heavy damage, that will continue to be felt. 

A similar magnitude earthquake occurred in the same area in 1997 and left dozes dead. 

     

Related Items

diasters earthquake editors picks international magnitude quake venezuela

Top Stories

    Chiller for Lower Clarence ice dealer

    premium_icon Chiller for Lower Clarence ice dealer

    Crime Latest Clarence Valley drug dealer out of business thanks to police efforts

    Drought-hit farmers to receive ‘substantial’ rain

    Drought-hit farmers to receive ‘substantial’ rain

    Weather Drought-ravaged towns to receive long-awaited drink this weekend.

    Split decision as Yamba gets answer on intersection upgrade

    premium_icon Split decision as Yamba gets answer on intersection upgrade

    Council News Council gives Yamba a decision on Yamba Rd and Treelands Dr

    Coalition has lost focus on governing says Page challenger

    premium_icon Coalition has lost focus on governing says Page challenger

    Politics Labor waits in wings as Turnbull clings to power

    Local Partners