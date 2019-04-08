Magpie favourite suffers season-ending injury

OUT: Magpies fullback Rob Howard suffered a serious injury in their loss to Murwillumbah.

RUGBY LEAGUE: The Lower Clarence Magpies reserve grade side suffered a cruel injury blow in their 30-10 loss to the Murwillumbah Mustangs, with star fullback Rob Howard likely out for the rest of the season after breaking two bones above his ankle.

Magpies president John Elisaia said Howard had surgery yesterday.

Elisaia remained upbeat, and said there were more positives than negatives from the loss.

"Murwillumbah were grand finalists last year and we pushed them for 50 minutes of the game, it was just a bit of match fitness that let us down in the end,” he said.

Elisaia said the loss of Howard would be tough for the club.

"He has a lot of experience and has been playing with the club for a long time, and was a Magpie junior so it's a big blow to see him injured like that,” he said.

In a positive, the under-18s side registered their first win of the season.