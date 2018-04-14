Magpies aim to bounce back on road trip

Magpies workhorse Dalton Shaw pushes into the defensive line during the NRRRL first grade clash between Lower Clarence Magpies and Cudgen Hornets at Yamba League Field.

Magpies workhorse Dalton Shaw pushes into the defensive line during the NRRRL first grade clash between Lower Clarence Magpies and Cudgen Hornets at Yamba League Field. Belinda Martyn

RUGBY LEAGUE: Lower Clarence Magpies will get on the road to Kyogle Turkeys this weekend as they aim to avenge a first round loss to NRRRL heavy hitters Cudgen last week.

The NRRRL underdogs struggled to keep up with Cudgen in the late stages of the contest as fatigue took its toll on the first grade side.

But with a full compliment of troops ready to go for this weekend's second round clash, the Magpies will be aiming to build on their efforts from last weekend.

Club president Bruce Howard said he believed the team spirit had lifted since the game with Cudgen, and players were beginning to truly buy into the club culture.

"I think the effort in the first half really instilled some belief in the club,” he said.

"I think the boys realised that we do belong in this competition and we can take it to the bigger clubs.”

The Magpies will be without regular custodian Robbie Howard as he faces a mandatory week on the sidelines after being taken from the field with concussion last weekend.

It will mean a reshuffle in the Magpies squad with towering winger Nick Plummer a potential replacement at the back.

Howard said losing the fullback was tough for the club.

"He provides a lot of direction and shouts a lot of orders from the back when the boys are in defence,” Howard said.

"I think we might also bring one of the young Under 18 boys up on to the bench in first grade this week to give them an opportunity at playing in the top grade.”

It will also be the first game of the season for the Magpies ladies league tag outfit, and with more than 20 girls showing up for training this week, Howard was excited for them.

Magpies will play in all four grades kicking off from 11am.