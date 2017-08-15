26°
Magpies are looking to the future after a 2017 to be proud of

Jarrard Potter | 15th Aug 2017 5:00 AM
STOPPED: Lower Clarence Magpies centre Rob Howard is wrapped up by Cudgen defenders.
STOPPED: Lower Clarence Magpies centre Rob Howard is wrapped up by Cudgen defenders. Jarrard Potter

RUGBY LEAGUE: With rugby league finished for another year, Lower Clarence Magpies president Darrin Heron said the signs were looking good for the club for 2018.

After returning to first and reserve grade this year after only having an Under-18s team in 2016, Heron said he was proud of what the club had achieved in 2017.

"We got three sides on the field this year which is a pretty good effort for the committee I thought, it took a good effort by everyone to get the three teams going,” he said.

"The club is in a good spot I think, it's just a matter of building on from what we've achieved this year.”

When asked what he would remember from the 2017 season, he said it was the first home game the team played.

"The crowd was huge, we weren't expecting anything like it,” he said.

"We had that many people there we were selling out of everything at the canteen. I was really proud to see that much support. It was the first time we took it out to Yamba, and the support we got was unbelievable.

"We didn't know how it was going to go in Yamba, our hand was forced by Clarence Valley Council and we tried to roll with the punches and I think the crowds were unbelievable.”

Heron said he was confident the Magpies would be able to field an U18s side next year, and was hopeful the Women's League Tag competition would grow in the future.

"It took a big effort to get the League Tag going, and the girls loved it, they had a ball,” he said.

"The problem was that not every team had a League Tag team. They'd get interested and play and then there'd be a gap so they'd lose interest, then we'd have to get them back in. So I'm hoping more clubs will get a team and keep the competition going.”

Grafton Daily Examiner

Topics:  clarence league first grade lower clarence magpies reserve grade under 18s

